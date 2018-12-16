Home Lifestyle Health

New ingestible capsule with bluetooth can monitor health 

The capsule can reside in the stomach for at least a month, transmitting information and responding to instructions from a user's smartphone.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BOSTON: Scientists have developed an ingestible, capsule controlled using Bluetooth wireless technology, which can be customised to deliver drugs or monitor health over long periods of time.

The capsule can reside in the stomach for at least a month, transmitting information and responding to instructions from a user's smartphone.

Manufactured using 3D-printing technology, the capsules could be deployed to deliver drugs to treat a variety of diseases, particularly in cases where drugs must be taken over a long period of time.

They could also be designed to sense infections, allergic reactions, or other events, and then release a drug in response.

"Our system could provide closed-loop monitoring and treatment, whereby a signal can help guide the delivery of a drug or tuning the dose of a drug," said Giovanni Traverso, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

These devices could also be used to communicate with other wearable and implantable medical devices, which could pool information to be communicated to the patient's or doctor's smartphone.

"We are excited about this demonstration of 3D printing and of how ingestible technologies can help people through novel devices that facilitate mobile health applications," said Robert Langer of MIT.

The device unfolds into a Y-shape after being swallowed.

This enables the device to remain the stomach for about a month, before it breaks into smaller pieces and passes through the digestive tract.

One of these arms includes four small compartments that can be loaded with a variety of drugs.

These drugs can be packaged within polymers that allow them to be released gradually over several days.

The researchers also anticipate that they could design the compartments to be opened remotely through wireless Bluetooth communication.

The device can also carry sensors that monitor the gastric environment and relay information via a wireless signal.

In previous work, the researchers designed sensors that can detect vital signs such as heart rate and breathing rate.

Researchers showed that the capsule could be used to monitor temperature and relay that information directly to a smartphone within arm's length.

To enable the manufacturing of all of these complex elements, the researchers decided to 3D print the capsules.

This approach allowed them to easily incorporate all of the various components carried by the capsules, and to build the capsule from alternating layers of stiff and flexible polymers, which helps it to withstand the acidic environment of the stomach.

The researchers envision that this type of sensor could be used to diagnose early signs of disease and then respond with the appropriate medication.

For example, it could be used to monitor certain people at high risk for infection, such as patients who are receiving chemotherapy or immunosuppressive drugs.

If infection is detected, the capsule could begin releasing antibiotics.

Or, the device could be designed to release antihistamines when it detects an allergic reaction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bluetooth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp