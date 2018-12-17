Home Lifestyle Health

Want to live to be 100? Here's the hobby you need to pursue!

Gardening can positively impact your overall health -- both physical and mental -- and extend your lifespan to a hundred years! Centenarians across the world swear by it. 

Published: 17th December 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A healthy lifestyle with physical exercise and lots of greens could improve longevity. But we already know that, don't we? Here is something else most of us are not aware of: Gardening could help you live to turn 100!

Award-winning journalist and author Dan Buettner discovered five places in the world -- Okinawa in Japan, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Icaria in Greece, Loma Linda in California and Sardinia in Italy -- dubbed Blue Zones, where people lead the longest and healthiest lives. 

ALSO READ | Why miniature gardens, terrarium are trending big indoor gardening

He studied the lifestyle in these blue-zones and found out they have some common factors -- social support networks, daily exercise habits and a plant-based diet. Apart from this, he noted another significant commonality, that people in these regions are gardening well into their 80s and 90s.

Psychological benefits

Gardening is not only good physical exercise, but it also lifts your mood.

According to a BBC Report, “If you garden, you’re getting some low-intensity physical activity most days, and you tend to work routinely,” says Buettner. He says there is evidence that gardeners live longer and are less stressed. 

A Dutch study showed that gardening results in lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, elevating your mood more than indoor activities like reading. Australian researchers have found that men and women in their 60s who regularly gardened had a 36% lower risk of dementia.

Being outside in warm sunlight and fresh air help elders feel better, while the texture and colours of plants and vegetables help improve visual and tactile abilities. 

Most elders in Okinawa, Japan, which has the highest ratio of centenarians, have a small patch of land where they maintain a garden. 

Forging a connection

Researchers say that gardening provides a sense of purpose as well as self-satisfaction, which is important for mental well-being.

It also helps in feeling socially connected as people gather at local markets where they share their produce with others. 

ALSO READ | Breaking barriers with community gardening

So, although gardening may not guarantee that you live to turn 100 years old, it provides the much-needed balance in life by ensuring that people stay physically fit, connected to nature as well as the society. 

Don't think you can complete your bucket list in merely 70 years? Now you know which hobby to take up!

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gardening health Physical Exercise OUTDOORS Stress mental health 100 years centenary health benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp