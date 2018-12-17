Winter care routine for happy feet

By Express News Service

With winters all set to give you a knock at the door, the struggles of skin care during this season are also at the door. Your feet too require a lot of TLC in the winter! Dermatologist, Nirupama Parwanda tells us how to make one’s feet look nice and pretty this season:

Sock it up: One of the easiest ways to take care of your feet is by wearing socks. Try to apply a good foot cream (in a circular motion) before you head to bed and cover your feet with socks to retain the moisture. You can even use olive oil or coconut oil on your feet.

Foot bath: Another important thing for you is having a good foot bath at least once a week. Just take some lukewarm water and add a few drops of any essential oil along with a few drops of your regular body wash. Just soak your feet in it for at least 15-20 minutes before you rub your feet with a soft toothbrush.

Stone it: In order to get rid of the dead skin cells on your feet, try to use a pumice stone. Don’t opt for the metal scrubbers available in the market. The key to soft skin is rubbing your feet gently with the stone. Use it nicely on your heels to make your skin even and soft.

Foot mask: Just like our hair our feet need nourishment too. Just take one banana, add few drops of coconut oil along with a few drops of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients thoroughly, apply the paste on your feet for at least 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Try to do this at least once a week for best results.

Nailed it: It’s important for you to let your nails breath. Try removing your nail paint every week and avoid coating a new nail paint over the old shade.

Chip it off: Another important thing that you could add to your foot care regime is cutting your nails with a clipper on a regular basis. Avoid growing toenails and try to clean your nails regularly in order to remove any debris stuck inside them.

Sweating too much? If your feet sweat too much during winters then one of the best ways to avoid any smell or fungal infection is with an apple cider vinegar foot bath. Simply add some apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water and dip your feet and relax. Avoid this if you have open wounds or cuts on your feet.

Exfoliate: Sugar scrubs can do wonders to your skin.

Not only will they help you in getting rid of the dead skin cells but they will also help you in removing tan. Take two tablespoons of brown sugar, add two teaspoons of olive oil in it. Scrub for at least ten minutes before washing it off with cold water.