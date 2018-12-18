Here are some homemade face packs to try out for happy skin!

By Express News Service

Masks are used to cleanse the skin, absorb excess oil, remove dead skin cells, soften blackheads, heal damaged or blemished skin, simulate circulation in the skin and improve skin color and tone. The results

depend on the ingredients we choose. Cosmetologist, Pooja Nagdev tells us what to choose this winter:

Freshly cooked mask: For blemish control dry skin

Potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and pumpkins mashed and mixed into a smooth paste. Add some drops of patchouli, sandalwood earthly balancing oils along with sweet almond oil and

coconut oil.

Rose Aloe Mask: For those who long for baby soft skin, the rose aloe mask is going to do wonders for your skin. Take a table spoon of aloe vera gel. To this add a table spoon of rose water and tablespoon of calamine powder to form a paste.

Strawberry, tomato, cucumber and water melon mask: Filled with enzymes, vitamins, minerals and natural sugar, it is excellent to hydrate the skin. Mash one strawberry, half medium sized tomato, slice of cucumber and watermelon and form a paste. Add 10 drops of evening primrose oil and oat flour as binder. Excellent for all skin types including sensitive skin.

Radiant honey egg white and lemon mask: Mix one tablespoon of raw honey with 2-3 drops of lemon essential oil and one egg white. Avoid sun exposure immediately after removing the mask as lemon oil is photosensitive.

Hydrating honey and yogurt mask: Mix one tablespoon of raw honey, two tablespoons of plain yogurt. Use a warm washcloth to wipe off.