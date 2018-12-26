Home Lifestyle Health

Not just weight loss, set healthy lifestyle goals for 2019!

In 2019, focus on a balanced life by not only looking good but also feeling good.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

When it comes to goals for the New Year, weight loss is one of the most common goals set. But for 2019, let's stop focusing on weight loss alone and instead, focus on a more balanced, healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ | 'Villains' can influence you to buy healthy foods 

In 2019, focus on a balanced life by not only looking good but also feeling good. Kickstart the New Year with a larger focus on mental health too, rather than just physical health.

Most of us wake up on January 1 with a determination to achieve our goals, but often slip into routine and lethargy and are seldom able to achieve it.

So what can we do to achieve our health goals this year?

The common mistake which we all make is that we think big. The focus should be on short-term goals. These small goals, when achieved, will lead to bigger ones and the progress is phenomenal.

People who are truly committed are the ones who will be able to achieve their short-term and long-term goals.

You will see yourself slipping away often, but it’s okay. Pull yourself back together. Stop playing the blame game and coming up with excuses. Stop thinking about what others may be thinking. Worry only about your own success.

Here are some tips to help you achieve overall health and fitness in 2019:

1. Set short-term goals: Setting a short-term goal will help you to focus more and help you in achieving your goals as well. Be specific in what you want to achieve in that particular month. It does not have to be “I want to lose 2 kg this month.” It can be as simple as “I want to cut down my sugar intake this month”. Set a specific action step one at a time that will inch you towards your goal.

ALSO READ | Have these five herbs, spices for a healthy digestive system

2. What is your ‘WHY’?: After you write your goal, ask yourself WHY you want to achieve that goal. You will never be able to achieve your goal if your WHY is not strong and powerful. Each time you slip, ask yourself why you want to achieve that goal. Your WHY should be more powerful than your goal.

3. Choose a workout that suits you: While fad workouts come and go, don’t get caught up with what your neighbours or friends are doing. Choose a workout that you enjoy and stick to it. It does not matter what you do. What matters is that you move your body.

4. Commit to your nutrition: When you go on a diet you have to get off a diet. Focus more on nutritious food rather than a specific diet. Have more vegetables and fruits in your diet and cut out junk food and carbonated drinks from your diet.

5. Make fit friends: The circle you move around with has a direct impact on your weight loss and health. Make sure you are among fit and positive-minded people who focus on a healthy and happy life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Fitness New Year New Year fitness goals New Year resolution Fitness routine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp