Not just weight loss, set healthy lifestyle goals for 2019!

When it comes to goals for the New Year, weight loss is one of the most common goals set. But for 2019, let's stop focusing on weight loss alone and instead, focus on a more balanced, healthy lifestyle.

In 2019, focus on a balanced life by not only looking good but also feeling good. Kickstart the New Year with a larger focus on mental health too, rather than just physical health.

Most of us wake up on January 1 with a determination to achieve our goals, but often slip into routine and lethargy and are seldom able to achieve it.

So what can we do to achieve our health goals this year?

The common mistake which we all make is that we think big. The focus should be on short-term goals. These small goals, when achieved, will lead to bigger ones and the progress is phenomenal.

People who are truly committed are the ones who will be able to achieve their short-term and long-term goals.

You will see yourself slipping away often, but it’s okay. Pull yourself back together. Stop playing the blame game and coming up with excuses. Stop thinking about what others may be thinking. Worry only about your own success.

Here are some tips to help you achieve overall health and fitness in 2019:

1. Set short-term goals: Setting a short-term goal will help you to focus more and help you in achieving your goals as well. Be specific in what you want to achieve in that particular month. It does not have to be “I want to lose 2 kg this month.” It can be as simple as “I want to cut down my sugar intake this month”. Set a specific action step one at a time that will inch you towards your goal.

2. What is your ‘WHY’?: After you write your goal, ask yourself WHY you want to achieve that goal. You will never be able to achieve your goal if your WHY is not strong and powerful. Each time you slip, ask yourself why you want to achieve that goal. Your WHY should be more powerful than your goal.

3. Choose a workout that suits you: While fad workouts come and go, don’t get caught up with what your neighbours or friends are doing. Choose a workout that you enjoy and stick to it. It does not matter what you do. What matters is that you move your body.

4. Commit to your nutrition: When you go on a diet you have to get off a diet. Focus more on nutritious food rather than a specific diet. Have more vegetables and fruits in your diet and cut out junk food and carbonated drinks from your diet.

5. Make fit friends: The circle you move around with has a direct impact on your weight loss and health. Make sure you are among fit and positive-minded people who focus on a healthy and happy life.