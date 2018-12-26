Home Lifestyle Health

Novel drug to fight Alzheimer's, Parkinson's developed

The drug is made up of "supercharged" vitamin A, which is found in vegetables like sprouts and carrots and miniature cabbages

Published: 26th December 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Medicines

Image used for representational purpose for medicines (File photo)

By IANS

LONDON: Scientists have developed a drug with potential to stop the breakdown of nerves and brain cells that may lead to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and motor neuron disease.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, which includes memory loss, confusion and problems with speech and understanding.

The drug is made up of "supercharged" vitamin A, which is found in vegetables like sprouts and carrots and miniature cabbages, the Daily Mail reported.

The study showed that vitamin A turns into a chemical called retinoic acid when broken down by the body, which is crucial for the development of the nervous system.

Higher levels of retinoic acid in the body could halt nerve damage and boost the number of nerve cells.

"We are moving forward with a new therapeutic which could be used to help people with Alzheimer's disease," Peter McCaffery, lead author and Professor from the Aberdeen University in Scotland, was quoted as saying.

"Our work is still at an early stage but we believe this is a positive development and the new drugs seem to protect nerve cells" he added.

With vitamin A making a difference, it is important to find ways of tackling neurological conditions, McCaffery said.

In addition, the drug may also benefit ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, which affects the muscles of the arms, legs, mouth and respiratory system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alzheimer's Parkinson's

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp