Tips to take good care of your nails

The next time you step out to do gardening or have plans to indulge in some housecleaning, make sure you have your gloves on.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:23 PM

By Express News Service

The next time you step out to do gardening or have plans to indulge in some housecleaning, make sure you have your gloves on. This helps keep dirt out of your nails and saves you from infections. Once you are done with your work remove the gloves and wash your hands. Clean your nail base and cuticle area with a brush, if not daily then every second day at least. For washing hands, avoid both cold and hot water; go for lukewarm water as it will not deplete your skin of natural oils. After every hand wash, apply hand cream. Scores are available in the market, pick one that suits your skin type. If your hand cream has argon oil all the more better as it helps restore moisture and repair damage.

Wearing nail polish doesn’t harm nail, rather beautify them but choose one from a reputed brand. Make sure that the one you buy is free of harmful chemicals like sulphates, parabens, formaldehyde etc as these make nails thin and brittle.

Also before and after applying nail polish, use a base coat. Base coats help prevent chipping and yellowing of nails. It is a good idea to go for base coats that have UV protection. Similarly, a nail polish remover should not be pure acetone but acetone mixed with vitamins like A, C and E.If you are fond of long nails but don’t have them you may go in for nail extensions but choose these with care. Keep in mind that their long-term use can damage nail-bed and hamper natural growth of nail. 

remedies by Shahnaz Husain
To get rid of the yellowish tint on the nails add baking soda to water and soak your fingers in it daily for 
10 mins. 
To improve nail health, rub a piece of lemon or soak your hands in lemon water for 10 minutes every day. 
If your nails break or chip easily, include adequate protein and calcium in your diet. Take skimmed milk, yoghurt, fish and sprouts.
For weak nails, dissolve one teaspoon gelatin in a little boiling water. Cool the water and add it to any fruit juice and drink. 

