LONDON: It has come to light that people take the effects of headache very lightly.

According to a study by Dr Michael Munger, a primary-care physician from Overland Park in Kansas, people’s first instinct is to simply pop a paracetamol, drink water, and carry on with the day.

However, Munger has urged people to be more wary of headaches as multiple headaches could be a sign of something far more serious than simply an exhausting or disturbing day.

Munger found that a shocking number of people tend to ignore their headaches, bear the pain and simply grin, despite knowing how debilitating it could be.

He urged people to pay closer attention as frequent headaches could indicate that an individual is suffering from conditions such as brain tumours or aneurysms.

The Independent quoted him saying, “You don’t want people to overreact, but you also don’t want them to under-react”.

According to doctors, there are three common types of headaches – tension headaches, sinus headaches, and migraines.

Noting, how frequently a person tends to be struck down by a headache is another key. Frequency could also indicate the severity to seek medical advice.

Munger pointed that if a person has more than two headaches a week for longer than a fortnight, then it is of utmost importance to get checked by a doctor.

By analyzing and noting down the frequency of headaches, people might be able to pinpoint their triggers. It could include things like specific food or drink, being on your period, an insufficient amount of sleep, insufficient water intake and such.

Also, pinpointing the exact point of origin of your headache could come in handy for the assessment.

Munger explained that tension headaches start at the back of your head and radiate up and over the crown.

Sinus headaches, according to him, usually affect the face around eyes. Addition of nausea and blind spots to a splitting headache attribute to migraines.

Other symptoms, such as nausea, numbness, and memory problems, which we often tend to ignore could point towards some serious underlying condition.