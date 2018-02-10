Tackling pollution is becoming a bigger concern for all of us. The number of online searches for Anti-Pollution Skincare has grown by 190 per cent since last year. And one of the best ways to help combat the negative effects of the environment on the skin is to marry the goodness of matcha green tea with clay.



Matcha green tea

■ Matcha detoxifies and rejuvenates your skin from deep within. It is a great energy booster and also packs in massive skin benefits. It has cleansing properties when mixed with elements such as lemongrass, honey or even whisky. It is also the best hair cleansing method.

■ It can be a great anti-pollution mask, a cleanser, a toner, a face wash or a scrub. Matcha green tea comprises amino acid—theanine—to counter pigmentation, acne or ageing. The tea contains chlorophyll which flushes harmful toxins and empowers you to fight against free radicals that damage your skin.

■ The tea helps treat acne as it decreases the sebum protection and can bring drastic changes to fine lines and wrinkle issues. It is has a huge hand in protecting us from harmful UV rays that encourage premature greying.

■ Ingredients like rose water, dandelion extracts, lemongrass essential oil, coconut oil, yogurt and honey when mixed with matcha tea can do wonders to our skin.



Clay

■ It is the best skin smoothener especially for oily skin. It encourages natural glow. Used in masks, it draws deep into the skin and cleans the pores and absorbs excess oil.

■ It absorbs the toxins, and exchanges toxins with skin friendly minerals that enhance natural skin radiance.

■ It can be used in bath salts, facials, powder, lotions, creams and masks. You can use hair care products also made of clay. Clay is also used in making mascara and eyeliner and lip liners too. It helps soothe inflamed skin and also minimizes the appearances of pores.

So, explore on to find new beauty formats for your skin. It is the best magic you can do to your skin.

(The author is Head—Training, The Body Shop, India)