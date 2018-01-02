New Delhi: Everyone makes resolutions every year but few people only stick to it. So, let’s begin this New Year with a healthy lifestyle.

Researchers has proven that if you are trying to conceive then it is very important for a woman to maintain a healthy lifestyle and being physically fit is of utmost importance as it helps in regaining stamina and rejuvenating the energy level.

Go by the following tips that you should maintain and sustain whole this year suggested by Dr. Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre and Dr. Shweta Goswami, Gynecologist and IVF Expert from Jaypee Hospital:

-Let’s start with eating; Eat good eat right:

Too many of us are eating too late in the day or when we go to bed at night, we're meant to digest our day, not our dinner. Eating at the right time is important also, it is very important for a woman to have a balanced diet which is full of multi vitamins and minerals. Vitamin C is very important to women for those who are planning a baby as it significantly increases the pregnancy rate; Protein in your diet is very important for your fertility as it helps to maintain blood sugar balance also. Include more salads and fruits in your diet.

-Don’t sit - go out and walk:

Walking is an ideal pre-conception exercise. It is a great cardiovascular exercise especially if you step to a reasonable pace and it also helps to tone your legs, back and tummy. All these are very important in treating infertility as being fit is the most integral part of your conception plan. So, go for a regular walk in the morning and evening.

-Find out your mental peace:

Find a quiet place away from distractions. Clear your mind and focus on your breathing between 10 and 20 minutes. Try to do it daily, so you give your body a physical and mental rest. Listen to some soothing sounds like sea movement, waterfalls and rainforest noises, can also eliminate stress.

-Keep a check on your biological clock:

Natural pregnancy is any day better. Keeps a check on your biological clock, as we age our biological clock starts ticking. It’s hard to know when is the right time to do something about checking your fertility or should you wait another two months, six months or do something now? Dr. Shobha Gupta said “Women are most fertile in their early 20s and their fertility declines with age. From the age of 35, this fall becomes steeper. The more “fertility aware” you are the better, so you can make an informed decision and be aware that it might take you longer to conceive”

-Limit the usage of laptops, computers and phones:

Especially during night limit the usage of electronic devices as radiation from them harms your fertility big time. Instead of working on laptops to stivking to your phone; invest your time in your partner.

-Pay attention to your digestive system:

Goswami explained “You can have a great diet, but if you have a poor digestive system, with inflammation, fermentation and poor gut function, the way everything functions in the pelvic cavity won't be optimal”.

-Last but not the least seek a professional advice:

You are the best person yourself to know about your body. When you think everything is getting lost and things go out of your way its best to seek a professional’s advice on your fertility.