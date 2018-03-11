HYDERABAD: Summers are here and it is but natural the demand for beer or aerated drinks go up as one would prefer guzzling beer or cold drinks. However, the thirst remains unquenched. Doctors say such drinks do not replenish electrolyte levels in body, which is needed for muscle and nerve coordination.

When people feel thirsty after going out in hot sun and feel thirsty, doctors suggested people to take plain water, natural fruit juices, butter milk or coconut water. On March 10, highest temeprature of 38 degrees was recorded in Bhadrachalam and it was 36 degrees in Hyderabad. The temperatures are expected to tough 46 degrees in the State. When people go out in sun, along with water, electrolytes too are lost.

“Aerated drinks or alcoholic drinks do not have electrolytes, loss of which causes muscle cramps and exhaustion,” said Dr N Goverdhan, consultant physician, CARE Hospitals. Electrolytes, which helps in nerve and muscle conduction, includes sodium and potassium. Low or excess levels of sodium is not good for body. The consultant physician said that zero levels of Sodium causes drowsiness and low levels of Potassium causes rhythm disturbances in Heart.

Head of Nephrology department at Osmania General Hospital, Dr Manisha Sahay said that aerated drinks contain high levels of sodium which depletes water from cells which leads to cell damage.

“They also contain caffeine which is a diuretic-auses urination and thus more water is lost. Also, aerated drinks contain phosphoric acid which depletes calcium from bones and leads to Osteoporosis,” Dr Manisha Sahay said.

Besides loss of water and chemicals from the body, the aerated drinks and beer increases body weight. Nutritionist at Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Dr AN Malleshwari said that when a person has 250 ml of an aerated or cool drink, they are taking in 10 spoons of sugar and that the drinks contain many empty calories.