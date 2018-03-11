CHENNAI: This year March 8 marked two important world events — International Women’s Day, and World Kidney Day. At the recently conducted educative programme on World Kidney Day, at the MMM Hospital, Mogappair, Rajalaskhmi Ravi, Head of Awareness and Prevention, Tamilnad Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation, said they focussed on kidney disease for women this year. Since 1993, they have been working to provide healthcare, research, training, and advocacy on kidney disease.

Initiating the programme, Dr Georgi Abraham, founder trustee, TANKER Foundation, said, “The foundation conducts programmes and screenings across corporate offices, colleges and in their clinic every day to create awareness.”

Nephrologists, Dr N Gopalakrishnan and Dr S Suresh, also presided over the event, sharing statistics and answering queries about kidney disease. “The biggest reason for kidney disease is diabetes and high blood pressure. Another major kidney disease affecting women is lupus, an autoimmune disease. For every 13 women diagnosed with lupus, only one man gets it,” said Dr Gopalakrishnan. He also shared that the absence of decent restrooms for women makes most avoid drinking water, causing dehydration. “This leads to kidney stress, and sometimes urinary tract infections which, when left unchecked, can cause kidney failure,” he warned.

For early diagnosis of kidney disease, one must go for frequent screening, control diabetes and blood pressure, avoid unauthorised medications, and control alcohol and tobacco abuse. “Earlier, screening was mandatory when you hit 30. Now we have kept 20 as the limit, because of all the lifestyle modifications,” said Rajalaskhmi.

Jayashree Lakshminarayanan, art director, was the chief guest. Patients and families, technicians, attendees and the general public benefitted from the event. For free kidney health screening, visit TANKER foundation office, Ellora Apartments, No. 20, 4D, Thirumurthy Street, T Nagar, between 10 am-5 pm. For details call 28341635