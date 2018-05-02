Is grey the new black?

Tania Thomas By

BENGALURU:Eight-year-old Ranjan Shetty (name changed) started going grey a year ago. His concerned mother has been trying every possible remedy--- warm mustard oil, vitamin supplements, and even enrolling him for yoga and meditation classes. But none of these seem to be helping.

Bengaluru is witnessing an increase in the number of youngsters between the ages of eight and 30 going grey. Canities, as it is known in medical terms, is a condition when a person goes grey before the age of 25 among Asians.

Like Ranjan, Nishant Sharma (name changed), now 29, says that he started greying at the age of 13. Now, with 70 per cent of his hair having turned grey, Nishant says that he has never sought medical help for matter when it started off, and chose to colour it instead. "In my early twenties I did consult a doctor who said that my lifestyle and smoking were the reasons for my greying," he says, adding, "Now, it barely bothers me. I just colour my hair once in a while."

24-year-old Adithya Prem, who faces a similar issue, has taken it sportingly and wears his salt and pepper look as a style statement. "My hair started greying when I was in class 8. Initially, it wasn’t a big deal because it was just a strand or two here and there. But then it started increasing, and my parents gave me some Ayurvedic hair oil. I’m not sure whether it’s hereditary or it’s because of certain nutritional deficiencies," he says.

Dr Mukta Sachdev, consultant dermatologist of Manipal Hospital says that she has been seeing these cases in in "children as early as seven or eight years and often in patients under 25 years." Agrees Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, dermatologist at Sakra World Hospital, who says that this is a recent phenomenon. "It is definitely being seen more commonly. Factors such as lifestyle, stress, and nutritional disturbances might be contributing to it," says Dr Sudheendra Udbalker, consultant dermatologist at Fortis Hospital.

Is there a cure?

Doctors say that there is no effective treatment available. But neither does it have any adverse effect on patients. However, the psycho-social impact on the patient must be taken into consideration as it can lead to low self-esteem and confidence. Therefore, the condition warrants consultation.

Dr Mukta says that the diagnosis of Canities is primarily clinical. Certain investigations such as serum vitamin B12, folic acid, and thyroid profile may be conducted in individuals with very early onset of grey hair especially in the absence of any family history.

"Patients are often arbitrarily prescribed nutritional supplements containing various combinations of vitamins and minerals such as biotin, calcium pantothenate, zinc, copper, and selenium. However, till date, the scientific level of evidence in published literature for their efficacy is low," she adds.

Dr Sudhhendra explains that there are few treatment options available for patients with early onset. "Colouring hair is the only option," he says.

What can help though is eating a balanced diet, taking vitamin and minerals, eating food rich in zinc, biotin, iron and copper, stress management and using mild shampoos, suggests Dr Vijaya Gowri.

What can lead to premature greying

Even though there are no conclusive reasons behind the occurrence of canities, here is a list of conditions that could lead to premature greying of hair:

i) Genetics : Premature greying of hair could be hereditary. It appears to pass through genes. There should be a family history for early onset of greying of hair. It is inherited as an autosomal dominant trait and can also be seen in association with certain autoimmune conditions and some genetic premature ageing syndromes.

ii) Diseases : There are some diseases associated with premature greying of hair like Vitiligo, Neurofibromatosis, Waardenberg syndrome, Tuberous sclerosis, Thyroid diseases like Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s disease.

iii) Lack of nutrition : Nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B 12 deficiency, severe iron deficiency, chronic protein loss, copper deficiency are often found associated with premature greying of hairs. Other factors that have been incriminated are low serum ferritin, and low serum calcium and vitamin D3 levels.

iv) Stress : High stress levels, hectic life style and exposure to UV light (sun light) for long duration, stress, certain medications could also be important factors.

v) Excess intake of carbohydrates and sugary food : Sugar, salt, aerated drinks and MSG or monosdium glutamate could be contributing factors.

vi) Shampoos & Soaps : Many shampoos contain harmful chemicals. Mild baby shampoos may prevent premature greying.

vii) Smoking/passive smoking: Smoking is another factor that is also related to premature greying of hair. Smoking results in generation of large amount of reactive oxygen species leading to increased oxidative stress, which damages the pigment cells or melanocytes. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays and pollution are now being evaluated as causes of premature greying of hair.