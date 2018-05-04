Home Lifestyle Health

It's crucial to soothe your nerves and here is why

Sympathetic nerve activity to skeletal muscle blood vessels - a function of the nervous system that helps regulate BP- increases during physiological and mental stress in people with chronic anxiety.

Published: 04th May 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Increased nerve activity may raise blood pressure in anxiety, a new research has found.

According to the study conducted by the American Physiological Society, sympathetic nerve activity to skeletal muscle blood vessels - a function of the nervous system that helps regulate blood pressure - increases during physiological and mental stress in people with chronic anxiety.

Over time, this response may increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, although the study did not test this specifically.

Researchers studied the responses of two groups of volunteers after they experienced physiological and mental stressors. One group of people had chronic anxiety as determined by standardized scales used to measure anxiety and depression.

The control group did not have anxiety. The research team placed the volunteers' hands in an ice-water bath for two minutes to assess their responses to physiological stress.

After a brief recovery period, the participants verbally solved simple math problems as fast as they could for four minutes to induce mental stress. Before the start of each test, the researchers gave the participants a two-minute 'warning' countdown.

The research team inserted a tiny microelectrode into a nerve near the back of the participants' knee to measure sympathetic nerve activity throughout testing. They monitored the volunteers' rate of blood flow and blood pressure in the upper arm and heart rate via a finger cuff during both activities.

Blood samples showed that the anxiety group had higher levels of norepinephrine, a hormone that sympathetic nerve fibers release in response to stress before testing began. Norepinephrine causes the blood vessels to contract, which raises blood pressure.

The researchers observed increased nerve responses in both groups before and during the ice bath and math activities.

However, the increase "was significantly greater among [the anxiety group] compared with [the control group], suggesting an enhanced sympathetic anticipatory response," the research team wrote.

Heart rate increased during the two-minute countdown, another sign that the anticipation of impending stress or discomfort caused physiological changes in the body. However, there was no significant difference between the anxiety and control groups.

"Future studies are warranted to determine whether augmented [sympathetic nerve activity] is associated with deleterious end-organ consequences in persons with anxiety and cardiovascular disease or cardiovascular disease risk factors," the researchers concluded.

The study appears in the Journal of Neurophysiology. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nerve activity chronic anxiety

Comments

More from this section

Save your skin

Winsome vegan

Magic of the metal-based drugs

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity