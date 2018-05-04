Home Lifestyle Health

Sepsis can cause up to six million deaths globally: WHO

Sepsis is a life-threatening complication from infection that arises when an infection alters the body's normal response, causing injury to tissues and organs.

The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland (AP)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Sepsis is a life-threatening complication from infection that arises when an infection alters the body's normal response, causing injury to tissues and organs.

Each year, sepsis can cause up to 6 million deaths globally, most of which are preventable, a WHO report today said.

Sepsis arises when the body's response to any infection injures its own tissues and organs.

If not recognised early and managed promptly, it can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and death.

It is a serious complication of infection in all countries and particularly in low- and middle-income countries it represents a major cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Although a precise estimate of the global epidemiological burden of sepsis is difficult to ascertain, some scientific publications reported that it affects more than 30 million people worldwide every year, potentially leading to 6 million deaths.

The burden of sepsis is most likely highest in low- and middle-income countries.

Sepsis is frequently underdiagnosed at an early stage when it is still potentially reversible.

In the community setting, it often presents as the clinical deterioration of common and preventable infections.

Sepsis also frequently results from infections acquired in health care settings, which are one of, if not the most frequent adverse events during care delivery.

As these infections are often resistant to antibiotics, they can rapidly lead to deteriorating clinical conditions.

