Tight-fitting clothes can cause pain in digestive system

BENGALURU: From the last few months, I have been having a severe gastric problem. I got hospitalised for treatment where endoscopy was done which shows anthral gastritis and hiatus hernia. But the problem still persists even when I am on a light diet. I feel a burning sensation when I urinate and my head hurts. Recently, my doctor gave me azicip 500 for cough. After taking a single tablet, my stomach started burning and I was sweating and having loosemotions. I am taking homeopathy treatment now. What I can do?

You got gastritis and gastroesophageal reflux disease due to hiatus hernia. It's not clear if you have H Pylori infection. If you do, an anti H Pylori treatment will help. Please consult your gastroenterologist and clarify. Here are a few tips that could help your gastritis.

Tips for following a GERD diet and lifestyle:

1. Eat smaller meals & slow down!

Try to spread meals throughout the day, rather than eating 1-3 larger meals. Slow down when you drink or eat, being sure to eat mindfully and to chew your food thoroughly before swallowing. This will also help you avoid overeating, which can trigger release of more stomach acid. Sit down when eating and try to relax the digestive system. When drinking beverages, try not to gulp or use a straw which can trap more gas inside the stomach. For the same reason, between meals try not to chew gum, smoke or use straws.

2. Don’t eat close to bedtime

Try to give yourself at least several hours between finishing your last meal of the day and going to sleep for the night. Lying down soon after eating, or bending over such as to exercise before bed, can worsen GERD symptoms for many people.

3. Increase your water intake

4. Avoid tight-fitting clothes

Wearing tight clothes after eating can put pressure on your abdomen and cause pain in the digestive system. Try to wear comfortable pants that allow you to move and sit easily.

5. Manage stress

Stress can greatly interfere with digestion by changing production of hormones, leading someone to turn to smoking or alcohol, interfering with sleep and more. Find ways to get a better handle on stress. Try changing your routine in order to feel more relaxed. Massages or self-massaging, exercising, meditating, acupuncture, using anti-anxiety essential oils, and getting more rest can all help. You also might try speaking with a therapist to get to the root of your problems.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

Research suggests there’s a link between obesity and GERD. If you’re overweight, work on making lifestyle changes. For example, switching your diet to one with an emphasis on whole foods and getting more exercise. Limiting stress and balancing hormones in other ways are also healthy changes.

7. Raise the head of your bed

Keep your head elevated about 6-12 inches up when sleeping to see if this helps stop acid reflux.

2. I have severe gastritis/gastric problem, burning sensation starting from throat to stomach and indigestion. I am unable to eat anything without taking the tablet Rabosec. Could you please help me in providing permanent solution to this?

It seems like you got severe gastroesophageal reflux disease. You are already taking good medicines. If you are not feeling any better, you may require upper GI endoscopy. Please consult gasteoenterologist.

3. I have been diagnosed with gastritis. I took antacids which caused more burning sensation in my chest. Can low stomach acid be the reason for gastritis too?

You may be having H Pylori infection. Please clarify with your gastroenterologist. Usually, we test for the presence of bacteria while performing endoscopy. If H pylori infection test comes positive, you will benefit with H Pylori eradication treatment. Please follow the lifestyle modifications for gastritis.

