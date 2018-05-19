Wear the protective screen

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Kronokare Pollu-stop hair mist (30 ml) Rs 395

If you are living in a place like Delhi, hair damage by pollution and carbon particles is a big concern. So, apart from my weekly hair-oiling and monthly hair spa routine, I have introduced a habit of applying Kronokare Pollu-stop hair mist to clean and dry hair to my daily hair-care regime. It not only makes hair feel soft, but also makes combing a lot easier. Though the results can only be seen after usage in a long run, it has helped reduce hair fall up to some extent. This product comprising active vitamins and nutrients is recommended for all hair types.

Availability: Kronokare.com; Nykaa.com