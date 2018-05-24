Home Lifestyle Health

Indians focus on health, opt for fruit-based, natural drinks

Lassi, lemonade and milk shakes have bagged the top three spots in the beverage category.

Published: 24th May 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With a focus on health and wellness, the search for fruit-based, natural, healthy and fat-free drinks has gone up by 50 per cent in India, new data reveals.

Lassi, lemonade and milkshakes have bagged the top three spots in the beverage category.

Data collected from food ordering and delivery chain Foodpanda's website and app in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bengaluru in May also revealed that there was 80 per cent increase in search for ice creams and shakes, a statement said.

City wise, Gurugram saw the highest increase in orders (28 per cent), followed by Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Restaurants offering ice cream, shakes and smoothies have also grown on the platform.

There has been a 12-15 per cent increase in salad orders too.

"Every season has its own topicality and with it, it brings very specific trends. As a food technology company, Foodpanda keeps a close eye on these trends and predicts the user pattern to make the offerings more personalised for our customers," said Anshul Khandelwal, Head of Marketing, Foodpanda.

"With the onset of the summer season, we have seen people shifting towards lighter food items such as salads, and summer favourites like ice creams and shakes. Following these patterns, we have also introduced offers and seasonal campaigns such as LSD-'Love for Shakes and Dessert' - which has got a tremendous response from consumers and given a significant boost to our number of orders," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
health wellness drinks Lassi lemonade milkshakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day