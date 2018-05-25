What to eat to stay full during Ramzan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For those observing fasts during the holy month of Ramzan, it will help to start a day with a heavy and nutritious meal so that the body feels satiated for the remaining day, suggest experts.

Nutritionist Umang Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Umang World, has meal suggestions:

Sehri (early morning):

Never skip the early morning meal that is Suhoor/Sehri as that is the fundamental meal your body depends for the rest of the day.

Start your day with some nuts soaked overnight, followed by a juice or milk along with fruits.

To ensure that you feel full during the rest of the day, opt for high-fibre foods such as multigrain breads with paneer/ chicken/ eggs along with vegetables.

Oats or multigrain atta for stuffed parantha with paneer or with egg bhurji cooked on a non-stick pan will keep your body satiated for the day.

Iftaar (dinner time):

In the evening, open your fast with a glass of lemon water with sugar and salt in it to provide your body with the much-needed hydration.

Dates are both customary and important as they are a high source of energy and rich in vital nutrients.

People who are diabetic can avoid dates and those who are lactose intolerant can opt for soya milk instead of regular milk.

After a little gap, eat a proper meal that includes the likes of brown rice or high fibre roti with lots of vegetables salad, plus lean meat or fish or eggs.

Fasting can trigger health issues too. Deepak Parashar, Medical Officer, Healthians, has listed the drawbacks and how can they still go onto fasting: