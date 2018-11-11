Self-obsession can increase due to social media

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: If you are a social media addict and are guilty of constantly posting selfies, you might want to keep the obsession in check. Because according to a recent study, excessive use of social media, in particular, the posting of images and selfies, is associated with a subsequent increase in narcissism.

The researchers from Swansea University and Milan University studied personality changes of 74 individuals aged 18 to 34 over a four-month period. They also assessed the participants' usage of social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, during that same period.

Narcissism is a personality characteristic that can involve grandiose exhibitionism, beliefs relating to entitlement, and exploiting others.

Those who used social media excessively, through visual postings, displayed an average 25% increase in such narcissistic traits over the four months of the study. This increase took many of these participants above the clinical cut-off for Narcissistic Personality Disorder, according to the measurement scale used.

The study also found that those who primarily used social media for verbal postings, such as Twitter, did not show these effects. The study was published in the Open Psychology Journal.

However, for this group of people, their initial levels of narcissism predicted a growth in this form of social media usage over time. The more narcissistic they were, to begin with, the more verbal postings they made later.

All but one of the people in the study used social media, and their average use was about three hours a day, excluding usage for work, but some reported using social media for as much as eight hours a day for non-work related purposes.

Facebook was used by 60% of the sample, 25% used Instagram, and 13% used Twitter and Snapchat. Over two-thirds of the participants primarily used social media for posting images.

"There have been suggestions of links between narcissism and the use of visual postings on social media, such as Facebook, but, until this study, it was not known if narcissists use this form of social media more, or whether using such platforms is associated with the subsequent growth in narcissism. The results of this study suggest that both occur, but show that posting selfies can increase narcissism," said Phil Reed, lead researcher of the study.

"Taking our sample as representative of the population, which there is no reason to doubt, this means that about 20% of people may be at risk of developing such narcissistic traits associated with their excessive visual social media use," Reed added.

According to the researchers, predominant usage of social media for the participants was visual, mainly through Facebook.