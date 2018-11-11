The Magic of Nut Oils

Madhavi Irani By

Express News Service

Nuts are good for you. Period. As a crunchy midday snack and on your skin and hair. No wonder beauty experts everywhere are going nuts over natural nut oils. Here’s our pick of the best nut oils you need to include in your regime asap.

ARGAN OIL

Why it is special: The world’s gone gaga for this wonder nut, a native to Morocco. Its beneficial properties have been well documented; it’s chockful of vitamin E, fatty acids and antioxidants, and traps moisture into hair shaft to keep frizz and split ends at bay. You can also use it for moisturisation. It’s wonderfully light and instantly blends into the skin. How you can use it: Rub a few drops between your palms and apply on just shampooed, damp hair before blow-drying. For all over application, mix with your regular body lotion. For flaky elbows and knees, rub directly over chaffed areas.

MACADAMIA NUT OIL

Why it is special: Cold pressed from the nuts of trees in Hawaii, Australia and the Islands of Fiji, this creamy nut oil contains palmitoleic acid, a vital ingredient that delays premature aging. It also contains oleic acid touted to have regenerative and moisturising properties.

How you can use it: Macadamia nut oil smoothens fine lines and promotes collagen production. Just a little dab goes a long way and this non-greasy elixir quickly blends into skin. Rub directly on problem areas, scars and sunburn for instant soothing.

KUKUI NUT OIL

Why it is special: Also called ‘candlenut’, the kukui nut originated in Hawaii. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles and is excellent for dry, chapped skin. Its haircare benefits are legendary.

How you can use it: Simply dab the oil on dry skin or stretch marks and massage gentle. The quick-absorb formula blends into skin without blocking pores. Using a kukui oil shampoo and conditioner is the best way to restore life and lustre to dull, fine hair.

SWEET ALMOND OIL

Why it is special: Indigenous to the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East, sweet almond oil is a powerhouse of monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, potassium, proteins, zinc, and a host of other vitamins and minerals. The oil has several skin and hair benefits.

How you can use it: A marvellous night repair treatment, sweet almond oil also fades dark circles. A natural sunscreen, the oil can be gently massaged onto dry patches and fine lines, including under-eyes. The quick-absorb, light oil seals in moisture without blocking pores, lightening and brightening the complexion over time. You can also use it on dry, chapped lips, or as a makeup remover. It can also strengthen hair, reduce dandruff and seal split ends. The author is Chief Officer—Content, Nykaa.com