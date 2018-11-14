Home Lifestyle Health

Surgical menopause can worsen insomnia

Surgical menopause is often accompanied by more psychological and physical difficulties and nearly 20 per cent of post-menopausal women reported sleep disturbances.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW YORK: While insomnia is one of the most common symptoms of menopause, undergoing surgical menopause is likely to worsen the sleep disorder, warns a new study.

ALSO READ | Can menopause increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases?

Surgical menopause is often accompanied by more psychological and physical difficulties and nearly 20 per cent of post-menopausal women reported sleep disturbances.

Research has linked insomnia to high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments.

"Early surgical menopause is known to be associated with more severe menopause symptoms," said JoAnn Pinkerton from the University of Virginia in the US.

"That is why it is important to assess sleep quality in women after surgery that leads to menopause, because insomnia and disrupted sleep can cause fatigue, mood changes and lower quality of life," Pinkerton added.

For the study, published in the journal Menopause, the team examined more than 500 post-menopausal women.

The findings showed that women in the surgical menopause group reported facing extreme sleep troubles, especially for sleep duration and habitual sleep efficiency compared with women in the natural menopause group.

In addition, women who underwent surgical menopause were found to be more than twice as likely to have insomnia.

The increased severity of menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats can disrupt sleep in a woman's life when sleep problems are already an issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insomnia Menopause Surgical menopause

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp