Home Lifestyle Health

This asana  helps with blood circulation in pelvis, can cure hernia and PCOS 

Upavisthakonasan translates as the seated angle pose.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Anshu Vyas Seetharaman
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upavisthakonasan translates as the seated angle pose. Caution: Go into and come out of this pose equally slow — set aside 10 minutes for this pose.

STEPS

From the sitting Dandasan position, widen the stance of your legs one at a time very slowly. Make sure knees are kept straight and the entire leg is making contact with the floor. The back of the legs will feel very stretched. Hold at one width for a few moments if the stretch feels intense. After some time make an effort to try widening the stance more.
●  Hold your big toes with two fingers (index and middle) and the thumb. (Modification: I prefer to push the insides of my feet outward instead of holding the big toes.)
●  Next, take a deep breath and lift the chest and ribs upward allowing the diaphragm to move up. Hold. Exhale and lower the upper body down. You may place the head, chin and forehead on the floor followed by the chest. The transition between placing the forehead on the floor followed by the chin is made by stretching the neck forward.
●  Breathe for a few breathing cycles in the final position all the while pushing the feet outward and keeping the legs straight.
●  To come out of the pose inhale, release the feet and lift the upper body off the floor, sit up and slowly bring the legs to the midline one at a time. Before bringing the legs in, you may try lowering the head towards one knee followed by the other (not shown here).

TIP

When bringing the legs back together keep the knees slightly bent. This is for the safety of the knee joint (very few teachers give this tip).

BENEFITS

This is an excellent stretch for the hamstrings as well as inner thighs. It relieves sciatica and helps blood circulation in the pelvis. It is good for hernia and also regularises menstrual cycles. It is a cure for Polycystic Ovarian Disease (commonly known as PCOS or PCOD) as it stimulates the ovaries.

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp