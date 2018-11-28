Inspirational! Bruce Lee's diet and fitness routine

By Online Desk

Bruce Lee would've celebrated his 78th birthday on November 27, 2018. He was not only a Hong Kong and American actor, but was also a film director, martial artist, martial arts instructor, philosopher, and founder of the martial art Jeet Kune Do.

Bruce Lee followed a strict diet plan and fitness routine, that will make any fitness freak scream "GOALS!".

Lee was born in Chinatown, San Francisco, to parents from Hong Kong. His Asian roots formed a major part of his identity and helped him carve a niche for himself in Hollywood. His diet plan mainly comprised of Chinese food, protein shakes and vitamin supplements.

Here are some tips from Bruce Lee's diet plan:

1. He was fond of steak and even went to Mc Donald's once in a while, but refused to binge on junk food to kill hunger pangs (Cravings can be ignored, y'all).

2. He loved beef, shrimp, chicken, tofu and above all, vegetables. He always preferred vegetable-heavy Chinese food dishes.

3. He chose carbohydrate-heavy Chinese dishes over fat and protein-rich Western food portions.

4. He would consume four or five smaller meals a day instead of three large meals (Quit bingeing, be it on food or Netflix shows).

5. He HATED dairy and could not understand why people in the west loved cheese! He used powdered milk in his cereal and protein shakes.

6. He also used lots of vegetables in his protein shake drinks (Much healthier than a fancy, processed protein shake mix).

7. He would also eat fruit throughout the day to boost his metabolism.

8. Bruce Lee avoided refined flour and baked goods, like cakes and biscuits.

In case you are looking for some more fitness inspiration, here is a quote from the master that may help you:

Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do. -Bruce Lee