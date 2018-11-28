Home Lifestyle Health

Inspirational! Bruce Lee's diet and fitness routine

Bruce Lee followed a strict diet plan that will make any fitness freak scream "GOALS!". Read on if you would like to follow his healthy lifestyle.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Martial arts icon Bruce Lee (Photo | IMDB)

By Online Desk

Bruce Lee would've celebrated his 78th birthday on November 27, 2018. He was not only a Hong Kong and American actor, but was also a film director, martial artist, martial arts instructor, philosopher, and founder of the martial art Jeet Kune Do.

Bruce Lee followed a strict diet plan and fitness routine, that will make any fitness freak scream "GOALS!".

Lee was born in Chinatown, San Francisco, to parents from Hong Kong. His Asian roots formed a major part of his identity and helped him carve a niche for himself in Hollywood. His diet plan mainly comprised of Chinese food, protein shakes and vitamin supplements. 

Here are some tips from Bruce Lee's diet plan:

1. He was fond of steak and even went to Mc Donald's once in a while, but refused to binge on junk food to kill hunger pangs (Cravings can be ignored, y'all).

2. He loved beef, shrimp, chicken, tofu and above all, vegetables. He always preferred vegetable-heavy Chinese food dishes.

3. He chose carbohydrate-heavy Chinese dishes over fat and protein-rich Western food portions. 

4. He would consume four or five smaller meals a day instead of three large meals (Quit bingeing, be it on food or Netflix shows).

5. He HATED dairy and could not understand why people in the west loved cheese! He used powdered milk in his cereal and protein shakes.

6. He also used lots of vegetables in his protein shake drinks (Much healthier than a fancy, processed protein shake mix).

7. He would also eat fruit throughout the day to boost his metabolism.

8. Bruce Lee avoided refined flour and baked goods, like cakes and biscuits.

In case you are looking for some more fitness inspiration, here is a quote from the master that may help you:

Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do. -Bruce Lee

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruce Lee Bruce Lee birthday Fitness Fitness routine Diet Bruce Lee diet

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eissa Awwad
    I love you
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp