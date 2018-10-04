Home Lifestyle Health

Pose like cross beams of a gate for side stretch

This is an easy variation of Parigh asan for ‘beginners’.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : This is an easy variation of Parigh asan for ‘beginners’. The arm position is different than what we looked at a few weeks ago. The posture is challenging as it shifts your centre of gravity and moves your torso away from the pelvis. It resembles the cross beams of a gate and hence, the name.

STEPS
Starting from the Vajrasan sitting posture, kneel on the mat with your knees placed hip width apart. Fold the edge of the mat below your knees if they hurt. Keep your knees, pelvis and head in one straight like. Breathe normal for two cycles.

Now extend your right leg out to the side. Place your right foot flat on the floor about 3 feet away from your left knee. Maintain your balance.Inhale and raise your arms to the shoulder level. Allow your shoulders to stretch in either direction. Your palms turned towards the floor.

Inhale and as you exhale, stretch your right arm to the right and bend laterally to the right so that your right hand reaches towards your right ankle, shin or knee. Next exhale and move the left arm to the left- your left hand, arm, shoulder, side as well as right hip joint are in one straight line. Back of your head in line with your shoulder blades and tip your head to gaze up at your left hand. Find your balance as you breathe normal and hold. Come back to the mid line with an inhalation. First lower your left arm to the shoulder level, then straighten your torso to the center, lower your arms to the sides and bring your right leg to the mid line. 
Relax and sit back in vajrasan.

BENEFITS
All side-bending postures are safe for the back. 
This posture stretches the pelvis and laterally flexes the abdomen. The simple position of the left arm allows you to hold your balance. Parigh asan is an extreme side stretch.

– The author is a yoga and fitness trainer at  Sri Aurobindo Society.Email: odysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com 

