Home Lifestyle Health

Aspirin can reduce liver cancer risk

Taking two or more aspirin tablets a week can help reduce the risk of developing primary liver cancer

Published: 07th October 2018 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW YORK: Taking two or more aspirin tablets a week can help reduce the risk of developing primary liver cancer, also called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to a research.

HCC is usually diagnosed at a late stage, leading to an average survival time of less than a year and is considered the second leading cause of cancer deaths globally.

Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US have found that regular aspirin use -- taking two or more 325 mg tablets a week for five years or more -- led to a significantly reduced risk of developing HCC.

"Regular use of aspirin led to a significantly lower risk of developing HCC, compared to infrequent or no aspirin use, and we also found that the risk declined progressively with increasing aspirin dose and duration of use," said Tracey Simon, a research scholar from the varsity.

The primary risk factor for HCC is cirrhosis which can be caused by Hepatitis B or C infection, alcohol use disorder or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

"The long duration of aspirin use could be necessary because primary liver cancer takes many years to grow. Aspirin may act at the earliest stages of cancer development, or even at precancerous stages, by delaying or preventing inflammation or liver fibrosis," Simon said.

"Since regular aspirin use carries the risk of increased bleeding, the next step should be to study its impact in populations with an established liver disease, since that group is already at risk for primary liver cancer," she added.

For the study, appearing in the journal JAMA Oncology, the team examined over 30 years of data on more than 1,70,000 participants who were asked whether they took aspirin on a regular basis -- how many standard-dose (325 mg) tablets they took a week and for how long.

Two or more tablets a week led to a 49 per cent reduction in the risk of developing HCC.

In addition, among those taking aspirin for five years or more, the relative risk was reduced by 59 per cent.

Conversely, regular use of acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen had no impact on HCC risk, the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
aspirin liver cancer aspirin effects on cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated