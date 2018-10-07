Fight blue ray and pollutants

Trishita Mishra Adlakha By

Blue rays emitted from modern day gadgets and toxic air pollutants from sources such as the sun, digital TV screens, computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even fluorescent and LED lighting impact our skin in ways that can be most harmful. The blue ray has the potential to penetrate and damage skin layers. It creates free radicals on the skin’s surface that results in oxidative stress. This further causes skin pigmentation because of production of melanin and weakened skin protective layer. Know how to best avoid them:

❖ Limit your exposure to tech devices. Use of blue light blockers in form of eyeglass or screen filter, which can filter blue light and protect your eyes and skin can come in handy.

❖ Indulge in a diet rich in antioxidants. These help neutralise free radicals.

❖ Facial creme products consisting of strawberry, rose and yeast extract and active ingredients derived from oryza sativa helps protect skin from the harmful blue rays.

❖ Keeping a proper posture and viewing distance while using phones, tablets, laptops etc, is a great help.

❖ Use of sunscreen and polarised sun glasses help diminish negative effects of blue light on skin.

Pollution caused by cigarette smoke, smog, fumes, car exhaust, etc, also increases the free radicals in our bodies. The main reason behind the damage caused by pollution is oxidative damage, defined as the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the inability of our bodies to neutralise these. The urban dust contains chemicals like poly-hydrocarbons, pesticides and heavy metals, which can penetrate the skin. Air pollution is one of the major sources of skin damage because toxins present in the air cause skin to age prematurely. Dirt and dust clogs our skin pore and makes our skin dull. The moisture level is destroyed due to toxic pollutants and it makes the skin patchy. Here’s how you can combat it:

❖ Keep your skin clean. Cleansing is the most important part of skin care. Using face cleansers can help you get rid of dirt, pollutants and excessive oils which clog skin pores.

❖ Hydration is the key to flush the toxins out of the body and help cells absorb nutrients. Moisturisation and hydration are key factors in maintaining healthy skin.

❖ Use of Fatty Acids like Omega 3 and 6 found in foods such as eggs, chicken, meat and its supplements improves skin health. Fatty acids form an oil shield on skin and prevent harmful effects of UV-rays and pollutants.

❖ Use face covers to protect skin from exposure to pollution or sun.

❖ Usage of facial creme containing antioxidants of green tea, cucumber, olives and an active ingredient derived from echium seeds help detoxify the skin, destroy free radicals and prevent pollution-induced reactions on skin.

The author is R&D head, Omorfee