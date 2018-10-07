Home Lifestyle Health

Why sudden cardiac deaths no longer peak on weekday mornings

Almost 17 million cardiac deaths occur annually worldwide while the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest is less than one per cent.

Published: 07th October 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

heart, doctor, medicine, cardio,

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW YORK: Owing to increased stress, deaths from sudden cardiac arrests are more likely to happen on any day at any time, finds a new research, challenging previous claims that weekday mornings -- especially Mondays -- were the danger zones.

Almost 17 million cardiac deaths occur annually worldwide while the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest is less than one per cent.

"While there are likely several reasons to explain why more cardiac arrests happen outside of previously identified peak times, stress is likely a major factor," said Sumeet Chugh, an Indian-origin Professor of medicine from the Smidt Heart Institute in the US.

"We now live in a fast-paced, 'always on' era that causes increased psycho-social stress and possibly an increase in the likelihood of sudden cardiac arrest," Chugh added.

For the study, published in the journal Heart Rhythm, the team analysed data on 1,535 patients who died from sudden cardiac arrest, among which only 13.9 per cent died in the early morning hours, the findings revealed.

"Because sudden cardiac arrest is usually fatal, we have to prevent it before it strikes," Chugh said.

"Our next steps are to conclusively determine the underlying reasons behind this shift, then identify public health implications as a result," he added.

Apart from stress, other contributing factors may be a shift in how high-risk patients are being treated, as well as inadequacies in how past studies have measured time of death caused by sudden cardiac arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cardiac arrests cardian deaths sudden cardiac arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated