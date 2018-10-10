People living with dogs become better humans

Rahul Tadimalla By

CHENNAI: Rambo, my-11-year-old Labrador Retriever happened to me in July 2007. I had just returned from Singapore and was going through withdrawal symptoms of returning home after years. I wanted some kind of change and so we decided to adopt a pup.

One of my grandfather’s associates owns a farm where he and his daughter breed dogs in an award-winning kennel, and so I approached him and asked if I could get one off his farm. His daughter, in turn, referred me to a breeder and one evening, my parents without informing me, went to the breeder and picked up a six-week-old puppy, and surprised me at my office with Rambo. Since the day this bundle of joy came home, he changed our lives completely, and our lives have revolved around this tiny pup.

Rambo and I share a lot in common, from waking up together (yes, he sleeps on my bed, though he has a bed of his own) to go for our evening walks. Our evening's walks are something that Rambo enjoys the most. While he is ready to walk at any time, going for a walk with me is a special event he looks forward to. We share an unexplained bonding over the walks. Another routine since his birth is that he demands a small tour in my car before I go out for work. He’s a different dog when in the car, sometimes he even refuses to get down!

What I love most about Rambo is his unconditional love for his family, his zero malice or vengeance, his faithful loyalty and how he gives his 100 per cent to guard his house (from people and other animals) and protect his people.

If you ask, there is nothing I can hate about Rambo. Despite being a senior citizen in dog years, he is like a child, with the same kind of enthusiasm and playfulness of a pup. I think keeping a pet is very helpful, for, as they say, a dog is man’s best friend. When you come back from a hard day’s work, they give you the best welcome and sit by you through thick and thin.

They know when you’re happy or sad. Dogs sense your feelings and react accordingly. They change your life completely, and teach you the meaning of love, faithfulness and gratitude. People who live with dogs become better human beings. I’ve started loving and understanding other animals a lot more after Rambo came into my life. They all follow basic laws, unlike us, and Rambo is still willing to change his rules for us. That said, Rambo is more human.