Home Lifestyle Health

Diabetes linked to deaths from alcohol, accidents, suicide

People with diabetes are more at risk of deaths from alcohol-related factors, accidents or suicide, than non-diabetics

Published: 15th October 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By IANS

LONDON: People with diabetes are more at risk of deaths from alcohol-related factors, accidents or suicide, than non-diabetics, a study has found.

The increased risk of death from these causes may be related to the mental health of patients, which may be adversely affected by the psychological burden of living with and self-treating this debilitating disease, with potentially serious complications.

"We know that living with diabetes can lead to a mental-health strain. Having to monitor their glucose levels and injecting themselves daily with insulin has a huge impact on daily life; simply eating, moving and sleeping all affect blood glucose levels," said Leo Niskanen, Professor at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

"This strain combined with the anxiety of developing serious complications like heart or kidney disease may also take their toll on psychological well-being," he added.

Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes are highly prevalent global diseases, causing millions of deaths every year. However, more recently diabetes has been linked to an increased risk of depression, but how poor mental health may affect patients with diabetes has not been fully investigated.

For the study, published in the journal European Journal of Endocrinology, the team assessed suicides, alcohol-related, or accidental causes of deaths on over four lakh people with or without diabetes.

"The study highlighted a need for effective psychological support for people with diabetes. If they feel like they are under a heavy mental burden or consider that their use of alcohol is excessive, they should not hesitate to discuss these issues with their primary care physician," Niskanen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
diabetes mental health risks of diabetes depression alcohol abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp