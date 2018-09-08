Home Lifestyle Health

Different ways to use ice cubes for amazing skin

Yes, rubbing ice on the skin does have benefits, but one should remember not to apply ice directly on the skin because it can damage the capillaries.

Published: 08th September 2018 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Water benefits skin in many ways, but it is surprising to know that frozen water has many uses in beauty care if applied properly.

Shahnaz Husain, founder, Chairperson and Managing Director of The Shahnaz Husain Group, lists down some ways to use ice cubes:

* It helps to shrink the pores and even stops sweating for a while. Yes, rubbing ice on the skin does have benefits, but one should remember not to apply ice directly on the skin because it can damage the capillaries. Wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and then apply it on the face gently for a few seconds at a time. This should be done after cleansing. It can refresh the skin and even add glow.

* To make your foundation last during the hot and humid season, first cleanse the skin and then apply an astringent toner, using cotton wool. After a few minutes, wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and apply it on the skin for a few seconds at a time. This helps to close the pores.

* Ice applications are also helpful in dealing with acne conditions. If acne eruptions look red and inflamed, ice would help the condition to subside.

* If there is any injury with swelling, we have heard how an ice pack reduces the inflammation and relieves pain. The same principle can be applied to reduce puffy eyes. Again wrap the ice cube in a clean cloth and apply under the eyes for a few seconds at a time.

* The skin under the eyes is very thin and this can result in broken capillaries if you apply the ice for longer periods. After threading or even waxing, ice applications do help.

Aashmeen Munjaal of Star Salon and Academy also has some inputs to share:

* Rub the cubes over your face properly and leave them for 20 minutes and then rinse. It works as a great cleanser and toner if used twice daily. If you have dry skin, add two to three almonds to this paste and it will be a boon for your skin.

* For oily skin, add lime juice odicolon to the cube. It keeps your skin odour-free and well nourished. You can also use it for underarms as it helps controlling the excessive sweat and odour.

* If your skin is patchy or is sunburnt, you can use aloe vera cubes to cure and nourish your skin. You can add jasmine or neem oil which are very good for skin. Just take one cube and rub it over your neck, knuckles and elbows and leave for 15-20 minutes to remove dark cells and tanning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SKIN CARE India skin care routine Ice cubes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality