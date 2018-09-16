Home Lifestyle Health

Stay away from binge eating

By Dev Biswas
Express News Service

India is a never-ending land of festivals which bring along delicious goodies that promise to add on kilos to your frame. You don’t really have to be on a super-strict diet regime, but these 10 tips will definitely help you enjoy your festivals.

Plan in advance: Going to an invitation after eating at home will just add to your calorie intake. Don’t indulge in surprise second meals.

Portion control: It is the easiest way to make sure your plate doesn’t make you fat. Here’s the golden rule—fats count twice as much as carbohydrates and proteins. So prioritise on getting in the protein first. Let carbohydrates follow. Quantity is the most important factor; control it.

Homemade is the best: The reason is hygiene and you can control your ingredients. Use less fats, try to replace sugar with sweetening alternatives and use low-calorie versions.

Avoid extra servings: A thoughtful and portion-controlled first round should be enough to satiate you. Feed the hunger, not the desire.

Slow down: Research has shown that eating slowly, chewing your food slowly and connecting to every nibble not only makes you cherish your food more, but also helps you digest it better and satiates you. Focus on the plate and slow it down.

Dry fruits aren’t really good: They have healthy fats and good micronutrients, but quantity matters. A couple of them won’t hurt, but dry fruits are very dense in calories.

Snacking awareness: We snack because we are bored, and that is detrimental to your body. It’s just extra calories going in, that’s how you gain fat. So be aware of what goes into your mouth.

Beverage options: Stay away from alcohol. Compared to carbohydrates and protein, it is almost twice in calories. For the daredevils, avoid too much juice or cold drink in your drink/cocktail.

Sharing is caring: The food gifts, sweet boxes and chocolates that you get—share them and indulge a little.

Don’t skip exercise: Don’t take a break from your workout. If you can’t, try it at home.

The writer is senior nutrition consultant, SQUATS, a fitness organisation

