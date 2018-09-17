Home Lifestyle Health

Our eyes have built-in night vision mode

Retinal circuits that were thought to be unchanging and programmed for specific tasks are adaptable to different light conditions.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Even in the best lighting, identifying the presence and direction of a moving object is key to survival for most animals.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Our eyes have in-built night vision mode, say scientists who found that to see under starlight and moonlight, the retina changes both the software and hardware of its light-sensing cells.

Retinal circuits that were thought to be unchanging and programmed for specific tasks are adaptable to different light conditions.

However, scientists have now identified how the retina reprograms itself for low light.

"To see under starlight, biology has had to reach the limit of seeing an elementary particle from the universe, a single photon," said Greg Field, an assistant professor at Duke University in the US.

The findings, published in the journal Neuron, show that the reprogramming happens in retinal cells that are sensitive to motion.

Even in the best lighting, identifying the presence and direction of a moving object is key to survival for most animals.

However, detecting motion with a single point of reference does not work very well.

So, the retinas of vertebrates have four kinds of motion-sensitive cells, each specifically responsive to a motion that is up, down, right or left.

In humans, these directional neurons account for about 4 percent of the cells that send signals from the retina to the brain.

In a study with mouse retinas conducted under a microscope equipped with night vision eyepieces in a very dark room, researchers found that the retinal cells sensitive to upward movement change their behaviour in low light.

The 'up' neurons will fire upon detecting any kind of movement, not just upward.

When there is much less light available, a weak signal of motion from the 'up' neurons, coupled with a weak signal from any of the other directional cells can help the brain sense movement.

The loss of motion perception is a common complaint in human patients with severe vision loss.

Field said this finding about the adaptability of retinal neurons may help the design of implantable retinal prosthetics in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
retina night vision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 