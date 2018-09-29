Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

By IANS

CAIRO: Adolescents suffering from Type-1 diabetes may benefit from Vitamin B supplements as it improves kidney functions by protecting against development and progression of renal diseases, a new study has found.

The findings suggest Vitamin B supplements, in addition to traditional angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor therapy may be a simple, safe and cost-effective strategy for early intervention, said co-author Nancy Samir Elbarbary from the Ain Shams University in Cairo.

The study, presented at the 57th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, involved nearly 100 participants with Vitamin B12-deficiency and Type-1 diabetes, aged between 12-18 years.

Those with early signs of diabetic kidney disease were given either Vitamin B supplements or no treatment, over a 12-week period.

The children who got the supplements showed significant changes in several blood markers that overall indicated improvements in their blood glucose regulation and kidney function, the researchers said.

"This is a relatively small study. The findings still need to be confirmed in larger, multi-centre randomised trials," Elbarbary noted.