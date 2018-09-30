Home Lifestyle Health

Your body decides your diet

Intuitive eating helps a person tune in to understanding body signals and breaking the cycle of chronic dieting.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Manjari Chandra
Express News Service

Our body is very intelligent. It has a multifarious and complex network. All the organs work in harmony and work towards self-healing and overall wellbeing. Our bodies give us cues about everything, even when we are hungry. Relying on your body’s intuition about when to eat and how much to eat can help solve a lot of health problems.

Intuitive eating helps a person tune in to understanding body signals and breaking the cycle of chronic dieting. Humans are born intuitive eaters. For instance, babies cry when hungry, and stop crying when they are full. Kids naturally balance out the intake of their food from time to time, eating only when they feel hungry. However, with age that power of inner intuition gets lost and then people are trained to finish everything in the plate.

Contrary to this, intuitive eating is a style of eating that promotes a healthy attitude toward food and your own body. The rudimentary idea is to eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re full. It all begins with a person getting trained to trust his body and its intuition. Differentiate between emotional and physical hunger. While emotional hunger is driven by emotional need, physical hunger is where the body signals you to replenish nutrients.

Mindful eating implies that a person is well aware of the nourishment food provides. He has to trust his inner wisdom to select the food that satisfies both body and taste buds. Follow these rules.Reject the diets: This eating plan entirely rejects diet plans because it is believed that dieting is not sustainable.

Respect your hunger: Generally, diets become unsustainable because often such diets leave the body half-fed and food-deprived. One must follow the cues given by the body.Make peace with food: Certain foods are forbidden, which makes them even more tempting. In intuitive eating our body gets leverage to eat everything, but moderately.

Challenge the food police: One simple guideline is to keep the “food police” away. Listen to your body’s needs and eat accordingly.Respect your fullness: As a principle, eat when hungry, stop when full.
The author is an expert in nutrition science at Intelligent Ageing, Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead