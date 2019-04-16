Home Lifestyle Health

Binge drinking may lead to poor grades, stress, sleeplessness

558 students from different US colleges completed an anonymous survey on academic performance, daytime sleepiness, substance use and mental distress.

Published: 16th April 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indulging in one negative behaviour such as heavy drinking can lead college students towards a vicious cycle of poor lifestyle choices, lack of sleep, mental distress and low grades, a study has warned.

For the study by researchers from Binghamton University in the US, 558 students from different US colleges completed an anonymous survey on academic performance, daytime sleepiness, substance use and mental distress.

"We used a robust data-mining technique to identify associations between mental distress in college students with substance abuse, sleep, social behaviours, academic attitude and behaviours, and GPA," said Lina Begdache, assistant professor at Binghamton University.

"Positive behaviours such as abstinence from substance use, studious attitudes and responsibility toward work and family are reflective of a brain chemistry profile that supports mood and maturation of the prefrontal cortex of the brain," Begdache said in a statement.

"The latter matures last and supports impulse and emotional control as well as rationalisation of thoughts," she said.

"We identified potential cyclic behaviours that associate with severe mental distress that are linked to a change in brain chemistry that supports substance abuse, poor academic attitude and performance, poor sleep patterns, and neglect of family and work," Begdache said.

"The novelty of these findings is that we are proposing, based on the neuroscience of these behaviours, that one action may be leading to another until a vicious cycle sets in," she said.

Low mental distress in college students was associated with no substance abuse, responsible attitude toward learning as well as good academic efforts, high GPA (of above 3.0) and limited daytime sleepiness.

Mild mental distress correlated with borderline work neglect and with a marginal negative association with grade-point average.

Severe mental distress correlated with substance abuse, extreme daytime sleepiness, poor academic attitude and low GPA.

This change in the direction of associations may reflect the neuroanatomical and neurochemical changes triggered by these factors that eventually contribute to mental distress.

The results demonstrate that manageable lifestyle factors contribute to mental health in college students, which become potentially cyclic events that may impact academic performance.

"These factors that are associated with mental distress in college students are controllable factors, meaning that proper education of students may reduce risk of mental distress on college campuses, which is on the rise," said Begdache.

"It is important for young adults to recognise that one behaviour may lead to a domino effect," said Begdache.

For instance, using drugs recreationally, abusing alcohol or using "study" drugs not only affects brain chemistry but may affect diet and sleep, which may further alter brain function and brain maturity, researchers said.

Reduced brain maturity increases impulsivity, reduces emotional control and cognitive functions as well as GPA, eventually increasing mental distress with a potential long-lasting effect," said Begdache.

The researchers also identified a 'virtuous cycle'.

When young adults follow a healthy lifestyle (diet, sleep and exercise), they are more likely to avoid drugs and alcohol, which supports a normal brain maturity, which is then reflected in a higher GPA and responsible attitudes toward learning, work and family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Binge drinking Drinking ill effects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp