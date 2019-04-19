Home Lifestyle Health

Grooming essentials for skin & hair

The Man Company has launched a summer special skincare range, especially for you.

This one is for all the men out there: The scorching hot weather can play havoc with your skin; the heat and humid weather can result in skin rashes and dry patches. The soaring temperatures not only spoil your skin, but also hair and beard textures. But we have a good news for you.

The Man Company has launched a summer special skincare range, especially for you. On offer is a head to toe range of grooming essentials for the modern gentlemen who is out and about striving each day.

Ranging from hair, face and body product to beard and shave products, the entire collection of product is free of Parabens which makes sure that the skin, eyes and hair follicles stay unharmed. The products include Charcoal Face Wash, anti-sweat  lotion and beard wash among others.

