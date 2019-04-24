Don’t throw away peels of fruits and veggies, that’s where most of the nutrients are

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

That fruits and veggies are rich source of nutrients for the human body is not news to us. Each fruit and vegetable offers its own unique set of nutrients, including fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, in different proportions.

But are we truly getting all the nutrients from the fruits and veggies we consume? Perhaps not. However, there is a way to do that.

Do you know that the nutrients in fruits and vegetables are mostly concentrated in the peel? Sadly, we often discard the peel without giving much thought to it. Look at the apple peel. It is a powerful tool for DNA repair, boosts the detox enzymes, and turns on the anti-cancer genes.

Likewise, the peels of lemons and oranges (citrus fruits) contain anti-cancer compounds. While it is not possible to eat the peels of these citrus fruits, we can simply grate the rind and let the zest of the peel do the job.

DNA damage occurs in our bodies all the time, but we can choose to repair it by choosing to eat the right foods. Lemon zest is an effective DNA repair agent. So lemon zest can be added to drinking water to make it a flavourful and effective DNA repair agent.

Banana, along with its peel, is loaded with nutrients that can protect the eyes, elevate the mood and also reduce cholesterol levels.

The simplest way to include the banana and its peel in your diet is to slice it (without peeling) and use it for a fruit chaat or salad.

The variety of banana with the thin peel is ideal for this recipe. Another way to use the peel would be to blend until smooth a part of the banana peel and its pulp, with some yogurt/milk, to prepare a delicious smoothie.

There are many forgotten but simple recipes to make your diet more nutritious.

The shell of peas is full of nutritious benefits. I recall eating a delicious dish made with the peel of peas. Interestingly, I couldn’t tell what it was made from until I was told about it!

Just like the peel, the small seeds of many fruits and vegetables (with the exception of some like apple seeds) are a storehouse of nutrients.

Be it the seeds of pumpkin, watermelon or grapes, all of these have immense benefits and can make for tasty preparations.

The next time you’re in the kitchen, think before you peel away the fruit or toss its seeds.

The recently celebrated Earth Day has served as a much-needed reminder to make judicious use of the food that is available to us.

If you choose not to eat the seeds, the next best thing you could do is to collect them and scatter them over the soil to allow for germination, or to let the birds feed on them.

