Coming soon! A vaginal birth control ring that prevents unwanted pregnancy for 365 days

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: Researchers have developed Annovera, a highly effective contraceptive vaginal ring, which has a self-inserted system and can be used for an entire year.

The ring is left in place for 21 days and removed for 7 days in each cycle. It provides contraceptive efficacy for up to 13 cycles (1 year) of use.

It is designed to release 150 mcg segesterone acetate (medication used for birth control) and 13 mcg ethinyl estradiol (a medicine used to prevent pregnancy) has a failure rate, of 2.98.

"This rate means that only about three unintended pregnancies occur per 100 women in a year compared to a Pearl Index of 80 in couples not using a contraceptive method," said David F. Archer, M.D. The details were presented in the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting

Segesterone acetate is a new progestin that specifically binds to progesterone receptors. Unlike other combination hormone birth control products, it does not bind to sex hormone-binding globulin and has no estrogenic or androgenic activity.

"We wanted to prove whether the segesterone in combination with the low dose of ethinyl estradiol in this unique vaginal system was adequate at inhibiting ovulation and pregnancy as well as providing good cycle control," Archer said.

The researchers reviewed data from earlier, dose-finding clinical trials that measured how long segesterone stayed in a woman's bloodstream and at what levels. Segesterone acetate serum inhibited ovulation in the early trials. Segesterone acetate blood levels decreased only slightly over six months of use in a prior clinical trial with a progestin only ring, and when ethinyl estradiol was added to the ring, segesterone acetate blood levels were unchanged.

"The segesterone acetate release in the current vaginal ring effectively inhibits ovulation, resulting in the high level of contraceptive efficacy for this long-acting, reversible contraceptive," Archer said.

He added that the ring's 97 per cent success rate is comparable to the most effective birth control methods already on the market, which are at least 95 per cent effective.

(With ANI inputs)