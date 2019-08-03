Home Lifestyle Health

Socially active adults are less prone to dementia: Study

The study published in 'PLOS Medicine' found that social contact earlier in life can play an important role in keeping off dementia. "

Published: 03rd August 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

dementia

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While adults might find social media a bit of trouble, but it can benefit them in a great way. A new study has found that being more active socially in 50s and 60s makes adults less prone to developing dementia later on.

The study published in 'PLOS Medicine' found that social contact earlier in life can play an important role in keeping off dementia. "

Dementia is a major global health challenge but we also know that one in three cases are potentially preventable," said the study lead author, Dr Andrew Sommerlad.

"We've found that social contact, in middle age and late-life, appears to lower the risk of dementia," added Sommerland. 

ALSO READ: High Vitamin A intake can lower skin cancer risk

Researchers tracked 10,228 participants who had been asked on six occasions between 1985 and 2013 about their frequency of social contact with friends and relatives.

The same participants also completed cognitive testing from 1997 onwards, and researchers referred to the study subjects' electronic health records up until 2017 to see if they were ever diagnosed with dementia.

Researchers found that increased social contact at the age of 60 is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing dementia later in life.

The analysis also showed that someone who saw friends almost daily at age 60 was 12 per cent less likely to develop dementia than someone who only saw one or two friends every few months.

ALSO READ: Menstrual cups are redefining women’s hygiene

They found similarly strong associations between social contact at ages 50 and 70 and subsequent dementia. Social contact in mid to late life was similarly correlated with general cognitive measures.

According to the researchers, there are a few explanations behind this phenomenon.

"People who are socially engaged are exercising cognitive skills such as memory and language, which may help them to develop cognitive reserve while it may not stop their brains from changing, cognitive reserve could help people cope better with the effects of age and delay any symptoms of dementia," said senior author Professor Gill Livingston.

He added, "Spending more time with friends could also be good for mental wellbeing, and may correlate with being physically active." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dementia Old Age Problems
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp