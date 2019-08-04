10 stretches to good health

Bridge Pose By

A pain-relieving stretch, this helps one achieve deep rejuvenation. You can use a bolster for pelvic support. It is said to relieve menopause symptoms, besides stimulation of the abdominal organs, lungs, and thyroid. It also helps improve digestion.

Downward Facing

This is a basic component of any yoga routine and provides pain relief benefits. Perfecting this asana may take a little time, and in the beginning you should be careful in avoiding injury. This will help ease back discomfort and stretch your hamstrings.

Mountain Pose

Called Tadasana, this asana needs to be mastered before moving on to more complex poses. Keeping your form correct while practicing is the key. This pose helps improve your posture plus increase awareness.

Child’s Pose

Balasana helps stretch your lower back, hips, thighs, knees, and ankles. A resting pose, it helps relax between other poses, besides increasing blood circulation to your head. It reduces tension and stress.

Chair Pose

If you are looking at strengthening thigh muscles and feet and increasing ankle mobility, this is the best asana for you. However, achieving the proper posture is important to reap the benefits.

Tree Pose

Merging balance and core strength with a one-legged stretch, this asana is slightly challenging but helps strengthen a range of leg muscles. It stretches the groin and inner thighs, chest and shoulders, and also improves balance.

Savasana

A conscious relaxation exercise, it requires focus and intentional breathing. It’s a perfect end after an intense workout or yoga session. Though it might look super-easy, keeping your mind devoid of everything is tricky.

Locust Pose

Salbhasana helps manage back pain and stretches tense muscles. Small modifications can make the exercise accessible to all skill levels. But this pose takes a few tries to master.

Legs Up the Wall

Accessible for all skill levels, Viparita Karani helps renew your energy. It helps reduce stress and can benefit people suffering from edema in the legs or feet.

Warrior

An invigorating pose, it promotes flexibility. This helps bring to the fore strength, focus, confidence, and courage.

Doing simple yoga stretches in the morning will wake up your body and mind. Mastering these poses might take time, but once you do, they will become a part of your daily routine.