Treat sunburn at home with these remedies

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

A suntan is nothing but the body’s way of blocking the UV rays to prevent sunburn and other skin damage that occurs due to harmful sun rays. And sunburn is caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation of the sun, which damages the DNA in the upper layer of our skin cells.

Ultimately, UV rays cause the skin to burn if exposed for a longer period under the harsh sun. All of which brings pain, redness, and swelling. Sunburn can also happen on cool, hazy or cloudy days. Besides tanning or burning, a lot of people also get uneven patches of colour or freckles on their skin which isn’t pleasant. Skin that is exposed to the sun for a long period turns red and hurts. If the exposure is for longer hours and happens regularly, then it can be severe and lead to swelling and sunburn blisters as well.

There can be symptoms of flu – fever with chills, nausea, headache, and weakness too. A few days later, the skin will start peeling which causes itching since the body tries to get rid of sun-damaged cells. Here are few home remedies to fight such irritating skin issues:

Cold compress: Apply cold compresses to the skin or take a cold bath to soothe the burn.

Essential oils: Add some lavender or chamomile essential oils to your bath to help relieve some of the stinging and pain. Rubbing coriander oil on to sunburned skin may reduce inflammation.

Baking soda: Add two cups of baking soda to your bath.

Potato peel: Boil and mash some peeled potatoes, let them cool, and apply as a dressing to sunburned areas. The starch present in the potatoes helps draw out heat, which can reduce pain and speed healing.

Cucumber: Cucumbers have natural antioxidant and analgesic properties that offer a cooling effect on the skin. You can use chilled cucumber, then mash in a blender to create a paste and apply it to affected sunburned areas, including the face. Cucumber acts as a soothing agent, which also helps for peeling skin following a sunburn.

Vitamin E oil: This antioxidant decreases inflammation and enhances healing. Use it on the skin or take a regular dose of the supplement orally.

Raw honey: Raw honey works as a natural antibiotic and helps trap moisture in the skin. It has an enzyme which helps repair damaged skin, plus it decreases inflammation and swelling that’s associated with sunburn. You can also start having one teaspoon of honey with a glass of lukewarm water three times a day to boost the immune system and speed up healing. Apply raw honey on the affected skin thrice a week and for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash off.

Drink plenty of water and other fluids, so that body is not dehydrated. Once the initial sunburn has calmed down, cold press coconut virgin oil can be used as a skin moisturiser. The sun is the most powerful and damaging between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Follow these tips and stay safe and healthy!