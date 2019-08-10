Low carbohydrate diet beneficial for individuals with type 2 diabetes

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Eating a low carbohydrate diet having high protein and fat can prove beneficial for persons with type 2 diabetes as it enhances their ability to regulate blood sugar levels, a new study revealed.

The findings of the study published in the journal 'Diabetologia' highlight that a central aspect in the treatment of type 2 diabetes is the patient's ability to regulate their blood sugar levels.

Moreover, this diet reduces liver fat content and also has a beneficial effect on fat metabolism.

"The purpose of our study was to investigate the effects of the diet without 'interference' from a weight loss. Patients were asked to maintain their weight," said Senior Consultant, DMSc Thure Krarup, MD, from the Department of Endocrinology at Bispebjerg Hospital.

"Study confirms the assumption that a diet with reduced carbohydrate content can improve patients' ability to regulate their blood sugar levels without the patients concurrently losing weight," Krarup added.

Based on the growing body of evidence, researchers might rethink dietary recommendations for patients with type 2 diabetes, noted Krarup.

"The study shows that by reducing the share of carbohydrates in the diet and increasing the share of protein and fat, you can both treat high blood sugar and reduce liver fat content," he added.

The research incorporated 28 patients with type 2 diabetes who were studied over a total period of 12 weeks.

For six weeks, the patients were given a conventional diabetes diet with high carbohydrate content, while for the other six weeks, they were given a diet with reduced carbohydrate content, high protein content and moderately increased fat content.

The findings highlighted that a diet with reduced carbohydrate content, high protein content and moderately increased fat content improves glycaemic control (the ability to regulate blood sugar) by reducing blood sugar after meals and 'long-term blood sugar'.

It also added that this diet reduces liver fat content and it may be beneficial to patients with type 2 diabetes even if it does not lead to weight loss.