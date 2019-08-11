Home Lifestyle Health

Probiotic promise

The human body is loaded with bacteria, most of which thrive in the intestinal tract and play a key role in aiding digestion, absorption and even strengthening the immune system. Unfortunately, these beneficial bacteria are also extremely vulnerable. Many facets of modern life such as consumption of processed and high-sugar foods, frequent intake of antibiotics and increased stress levels can deplete your gut microbe.

Dietary supplements and functional foods containing probiotics represent effective options for promoting optimal digestive function. Battling bloating is an everyday issue for many women these days. Eating junk and packaged foods, eating too much at a time and not concentrating on the food while eating, disrupts the pH balance and natural flora of the stomach.

“I would prefer that you consume probiotics naturally from foods, such as yogurt, kefir milk or kefir water. Also, taking daily probiotic supplements may help,” suggests Dr Deepak Lahoti, Director, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj. Probiotic juices and fermented drinks have become the hottest bottled drinks to claim space in the grocer’s refrigerator. “There is strong evidence from observational studies that taking probiotic food and drinks helps mitigate the feeling of bloat and abdominal pain by changing the number and type of bacteria in the gut,” adds Dr Lahoti.

The author is the regional head of dietetics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, Delhi

