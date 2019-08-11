The tea that heals

DR K MURALEETHARAN By

Express News Service

The Book of Tea by 19th-century Japanese scholar Okakura Kakuzo states that “tea began as a medicine and grew into a beverage”. The tea ceremony of Japan, the afternoon tea of the British, the different versions of Indian teas and the herbal teas of China have made the brew a way of life. Among alternate teas, the most beneficial is chamomile, which the Greeks, Romans and Egyptians consumed widely even before Kakuzu. The Herb Research Foundation claims that one million cups of chamomile tea are consumed every day across the world.

Roman chamomile was discovered in the 19th century by an Italian botanist exploring the Roman Coliseum. He picked the small daisy looking flowers growing on the ground and explored its uses. There are two kinds of chamomile—Roman and German. The first is sweet while the second is bitter. The tea itself is made from dried chamomile flowers; the stronger the tea the better the health benefits. Doctors say just two cups a day is enough for results to start showing. It has two benefits, medicinal and spiritual. For centuries, chamomile was part of folk medicine, used to treat inflammations, skin and eye infections, gastric problems and fevers in children as an antioxidant and astringent.It is also used to treat sleep disorders like insomnia and as a nerve-soothing sedative. Chamomile tea has found a significant place in modern lifestyle consumption for these very reasons. Doctors prescribe chamomile tea for the following ailments:

1. Menstrual pain: A 2010 study on menstrual cramps found that drinking chamomile tea for a month could reduce the pain, anxiety and distress during periods.

2. Diabetes and high blood sugar: Researchers have found that chamomile tea lowers blood sugar and also prevents its rise in diabetics, though it cannot be used as a substitute for medicines.

3. Osteoporosis: A study in 2004 concluded that chamomile tea can not only check the progressive loss of bone density caused by the ill-effects of estrogen but also block it.

4. Inflammation: Chamomile tea boosts the immune system to fight infections since it has anti-inflammatory chemical compounds. It’s useful in the treatment of haemorrhoids, gastrointestinal pain, arthritis, autoimmune disorders and depression.

5. Cancer: Considered good for both treating and preventing cancer, there are studies that show that chamomile tea targets cancer cells and stops them from developing in the first place. More research on its anti-carcinogenic properties is being conducted.

6. Sleep: A proven relaxant, it has been found to help people fall asleep. In an experiment, 10 of 12 heart patients fell asleep shortly after drinking chamomile tea. Some scientists feel the tea could be a better substitute for benzodiazepines, which are used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders.

7. Common cold: Chamomile- infused steam inhalation has been found to bring cure in people with a cold.

8. Skin conditions: In 1987, researchers concluded that chamomile extract on a wound helped faster healing. Chamomile ointments are used with eczema and mild inflammatory skin conditions. Chamomile tea has a spiritual side as well. The flower does not merely repel negative energy, but also transforms it into positive energy. Since pagans associated the herb with the sun, chamomile tea could generate prophetic dreams and restore vital energy. Astrologers recommend enchanting chamomile on a Sunday when the sun is in Leo. This balances the plant’s energy. They also advise burning chamomile plants every day to bring wealth in work and business. Superstitious gamblers are known to wash their hands with chamomile tea before sitting at a table.

Chamomile is said to banish negative spirits if its powder is sprinkled over thresholds of windows and doors. Ancient gardeners used the plant to heal, improve growth and health of nearby plants. However, chamomile is not for everyone. Doctors advise against using it if someone has allergies (especially children) to pollen. Consult a doctor before drinking the tea in conjunction with taking medication.

THE BREW

Chamomile tea is made from dried chamomile flowers and is widely available in shops in tea bag form containing chamomile flower powder. To make chamomile tincture at home, mix one part of flower with four parts of water and 12 percent grain alcohol. The plant is also used to make herb beers, anti-inflammatory lotions and bath addictives. Gargling with chamomile tea is reputed to reduce inflammation of the mucous membranes of the mouth and throat. Anxiety and depression could be diminished by inhaling vapourised essential oils from the chamomile flower. Its oil is widely used in aromatherapy, hair care and cosmetics to promote smooth skin.