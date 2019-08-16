Here are some remedies to tackle problems arising from overexercising

By Express News Service

Exercising is really important when it comes to feeling happy, improving blood circulation, muscle and bone health and energy levels, enhancing weight loss and to help us in many other ways. But if we over-exercise, our body starts going into negative stress.

It tends to hold on to the fat instead of burning it out and that’s why we still aren’t able to lose that weight. If you over-exercise, you tend to get these common problems, let’s look into how you can reduce them:

Back pain/muscle tightness

Different factors cause back pain. It could be tissue or muscle tightness, improper lifting form, too much weight, improper posture or a lack of core muscle recruitment for the heavy lifts that are the reason.

Cure: If the pain is severe, apply warm sesame oil and massage gently, post which you can put a heating pad to reduce the pain and soothe the back.

Soak a flannel cloth in warm castor oil and place it on the back.

To reduce pain, one can also apply a hot bag. Take an Epsom salt bath to relax muscle tightness and reduce the pain.

Syncope

Syncope or fainting occurs when the blood flow to the brain is disrupted. During heavy exercise, you tend to lose more water through sweat than you are replenishing through drinking water or other fluids.

This results in dehydration, which can cause a drop in your blood pressure, leading to lightheadedness, dizziness and fainting.

Cure: In most cases, this condition is caused due to the lack of oxygen to your brain, so you know deep breathing would be the best and try to rest.

Lie down on a flat surface. Your face should be up and elevate your legs a little higher than your head, by using a pillow.

This will ensure oxygen supply to the brain and you will regain consciousness and avoid syncope. Hydration is really important to balance the electrolytes and keep the systems cool.

Headaches

Over-exercise can cause exertional headaches which can leave you in bad shape despite having a great exercise routine.

Cure: Some simple exercises wherein you stretch your head and neck can help you to reduce the intensity of the headache. Move your head up-down-right-left and bend your neck sideways. If you feel better, try to slowly rotate the neck in clockwise and anticlockwise.

Take two-to-three drops of lavender or eucalyptus or peppermint oil and massage gently on the temples, along with deep breathing to reduce the headache.

Applying an ice pack to the back of your neck can offer relief from a headache since the cold pack helps reduce inflammation that contributes to headaches.

It also has a numbing effect on the pain which will make you feel better. You can try soaking your feet in hot water which helps get rid of a headache as well.

These are a few common problems that you might be experiencing and now you know how to tackle them.

Exercise well and stay healthy!