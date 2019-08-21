Home Lifestyle Health

Alcohol is not the only factor for liver diseases

Liver disease is regularly associated with excessive alcohol use, but Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is relatively less known.

Published: 21st August 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes.

Liver disease is regularly associated with excessive alcohol use, but Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is relatively less known. If left undiagnosed and untreated, it may lead to liver cirrhosis. Liver diseases are largely silent without causing any signs or symptoms in the patient.

The damage which happens to liver tissues through the stages of fatty liver, fatty hepatitis and liver scarring. This entire injury happens over a span of two decades or more. Most of the time in countries like India where screening programmes are not active, liver cirrhosis is detected at a stage when a patient needs a liver transplant to survive. This underlines the necessity to undergo screening to detect the disease and arrest its progression.

Once significant liver scarring or cirrhosis sets in, reversibility cannot be guaranteed. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to find people in their 30s developing liver cirrhosis. Alcoholism which begins in campuses (and even schools) clubbed with genetically linked NAFLD is probably the reason behind this alarming phenomenon.

We have to create awareness among students, while in school, about how nutrition, lack of exercise along with abuse of alcohol may lead to the deterioration of liver health. Sedentary lifestyle clubbed with high liquor consumption is a problem in urban settings, which results in metabolic imbalance, diabetes and ultimately various organ damage.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the worst form of fatty liver. It is seen in 10 per cent of patients with fatty liver. It is a progressive condition characterised by inflammation of the liver leading to cell death. Long-standing inflammatory milieu leads to fibrosis (liver scarring) and eventually to cirrhosis. 

NAFLD and metabolic syndrome

It is the most common cause of abnormal liver tests in the community and is closely associated with metabolic syndrome comprising central obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension and hyperlipidemia. NAFLD may be present in at least 50-70 per cent of patients with type 2 DM. In patients with NAFLD, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome is around 40 per cent. It is emerging as an important health concern in adults and children because it increases risk of type 2 DM, hypertension, heart attacks and death.  Studies are being conducted to identify genetic, ethnic and environmental risk factors for NAFLD and metabolic syndrome.

How does it happen?

NAFLD patients have been found to have a complex metabolic imbalance in fat cells in the belly (adipocytes) and liver. Increased intake of carbohydrate and fructose-containing diet results in high insulin levels which doesn’t reduce sugar.

Treatment

Right now there are no drugs proven to reduce NASH. Current therapy is a multi-dimensional approach such as lifestyle modification, weight loss, change in dietary habit and exercise. Weight loss of 5 to 10 per cent over six months has been shown to improve NAFLD and obesity. 

Diet

High-calorie intake and a diet rich in carbohydrates and saturated fats should be avoided. Most of the fast-foods contain transfat which has been shown to worsen liver injury and increase hepatic triglycerides. Many soft drinks contain fructose that increases lipogenesis, insulin resistance and NAFLD. Doctors recommend poly unsaturated fatty acid as they seem to improve liver enzymes. 

Exercise

Moderate exercise while spending at least 400 calories three to four times a week has shown to improve NAFLD.

(The writer is the senior consultant hepatologist and liver transplant physician, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai)

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Liver disease
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp