Home Lifestyle Health

Early signs: learning disability in a child 

Specific learning disability (SLD) is an umbrella term that can describe different types of learning issues

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Specific learning disability (SLD) is a developmental disorder that affects a child’s ability to read, comprehend, write or use language, calculate, but the child will have normal intelligence and conventional schooling, adequate motivation and have intact hearing and visual capacity. Their brains just process information differently.

SLD is an umbrella term that can describe different types of learning issues. A child suffering from reading disability would be suffering from dyslexia, learning disability in writing is called dysgraphia and learning disability in mathematics is dyscalculia. Dyslexia is the most common learning disability, accounting for 80 per cent of all children diagnosed. It has been observed that this disorder is found common among boys than girls.  

These disabilities are associated with psychological co-morbidities like ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder), major depression and disorders. Children with ADHD are usually labelled as dull, lazy, troublesome and so on, without knowing the actual reason behind it.

There are certain signs specific to learning disability. 

  • Inaccurate or slow and effortful reading or writing
  • Poor written expression that lacks clarity
  • Difficulty in remembering number or facts and inaccurate mathematical reasoning
  • Confused with similar letters, specifically with letter ‘b’.
  • Difficulty in following and retaining visual sequences
  • Distracted  reading; skipping and jumping over words
  • Missing of words, phrases and sentences

Slow recognition of words
A conclusive diagnosis of SLD cannot be made until the child is in the third grade, or about 7-8 years old, as some children are ‘normal late developers’ and they outgrow their learning problems, unlike SLD, which is a life-long disorder.A multidisciplinary team comprising paediatrician, counsellor, clinical psychologist, psychiatrist and special educator are required to diagnose SLD.

How to detect the disorder earlyEvery paediatrician can facilitate early detection of SLD by enquiring about the child’s school performance and also by guiding parents for getting their child’s psycho-educational assessment done. Teachers can play a pivotal role in suspecting this condition early. Prevention of SLD involves early identification for language development, multisensory teaching and individualised education plan. Parents being the greatest advocates can bring about major changes in processes.

The author is consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital

Myth regarding SLD

Myth: Smart students don’t have specific learning disabilities.
Fact: Specific learning disabilities and IQ are not connected. There are many successful and brilliant students who have struggled with reading, writing, or solving math problems and have done well in other fields.

Myth: Specific learning disabilities are rare.
Fact: It has been estimated that approximately 5-15% of school-aged children have a learning disabilities.

Myth: If a child is struggling in school, that implies he or she probably has a specific 
learning disability.
Fact: The only way to find out whether your child has a specific learning disability is by going through a full educational evaluation. You can request this testing through your public school, or through a private evaluator.

Myth: Specific learning disabilities are a result of a poor diet or watching too much TV.
Fact: Specific learning disabilities are brain-based disorders, and are not caused by external factors such as diet or activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp