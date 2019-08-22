Home Lifestyle Health

Up your wellness game with oils

By Dr Hari Venkatesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rooted in the Vedic culture of India, Ayurveda is a five-thousand-year-old science of natural healing and wellness. Ayurveda examines the human body and its requirements for healthy living. This study has led to the discovery of three elemental bodily Doshas called Vata (Air), Pitta (Fire) and Kapha (Water). Ayurveda studies suggest that the balance of these three elements lead to health and wellness while imbalance causes ailments and diseases.  There are a few oils which will help you reap the maximum benefits of Ayurveda for a healthier lifestyle.

Nigella Oil: 
Known as Blackseed, Krishna Jeeraka or Kalonji, this seed is largely cultivated in the eastern part of the world. This oil supports liver detoxification and curbs gallbladder inflammation. It also helps reduce digestive problems and is effective in easing conditions like gas, colic, diarrhea etc.

Garlic Oil: 
Garlic or Lahsun has been a common household ingredient used across the globe for both its culinary and medical use. It is known to support cardiovascular health and maintain healthy immunity. It is a natural blood thinner with antibiotic, antifungal and antiviral properties that help fight infections and strengthens the body’s defenses against allergies.
 
Almond Oil: 
Almond, also known as Badam, is extracted from the seeds of the Almond tree. Almond oil is great for boosting the immune system, stabilising blood sugar levels, reducing cholesterol and nourishing the nervous system. It is considered beneficial for the digestive system as it improves the movement of food through colon and relieves constipation.

 Wheat Germ: 
Also known as Goalhumo Tollo, it is derived from the germinating portion of the wheat kernel. Known as a rich source of vitamin E, it is widely consumed as a nutritional supplement. Wheat Germ oil enhances physical performance and stamina as well as helps reduce fatigue due to the presence of Octacosanol, a component commonly found in the epicuticular waxes of plants.

Wheat Germ oil is known to aid in conception and widely used in fertility treatments. When choosing Ayurvedic oils, it is essential to ensure the oil is 100% pure, naturally sourced, therapeutic grade and USDA certified.(The writer is head of Research & Development - Healthcare, Sri Sri Tattva)

