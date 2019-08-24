Home Lifestyle Health

Particulate matter thickens blood: Experts

Inhaling particulate matter leads to the thickening of blood.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Inhaling particulate matter leads to the thickening of blood. That is not all, fine dust particles settle in people’s lungs and act as slow poison, gradually reducing lifespan, pointed out experts who participated in the two-day long India Clean Air Summit 2019 on Friday. 

Dr Rahul Patil, interventional cardiologist at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said, “People often exhibit the clinical behaviour of smokers, although they are non-smokers.” The summit was organised by the Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) at the Centre for Study of Science Technology and Policy. 

Dr D Prabhakaran, vice-president, Research and Policy, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said that cases of cardiovascular disease and diabetes were increasing, making India extremely vulnerable. 
Manoj Kumar, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said, “Though the target is to reduce pollution, if that is not possible, we need to ensure that it does not get worse,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 India Clean Air Summit Lifespan blood thickening Centre for Air Pollution Studies Karnatak Pollution Control Board
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp